iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

