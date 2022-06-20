Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$29.75 on Monday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.34 and a 12-month high of C$35.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9546599 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.12.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

