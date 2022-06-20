Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2529 per share on Monday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.23.

USOI stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USOI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

