NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS) Plans Dividend of $0.77

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.
OTC NCXS opened at $51.00 on Monday. NBC Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00.
NBC Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
