Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.589 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

VXUS stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

