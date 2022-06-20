My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $191.51 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day moving average of $240.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

