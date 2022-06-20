My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $126.30 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

