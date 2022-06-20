My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $648,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

