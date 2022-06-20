Woodstock Corp Decreases Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIME. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Mimecast by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mimecast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

