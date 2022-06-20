American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

NYSE:AMT opened at $236.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

