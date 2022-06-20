Woodstock Corp Makes New $674,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,331 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

EA opened at $128.54 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

