Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.