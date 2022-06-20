Diversified Trust Co Purchases 650 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $167.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.94.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.