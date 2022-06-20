Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,343,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,145,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

NYSE AR opened at $34.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

