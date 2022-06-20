MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,651,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $60.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.