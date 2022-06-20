Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.28.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $183.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

