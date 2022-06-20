iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

QUAL stock opened at $108.62 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78.

