1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,474.00

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $24,543.09 and $45,474.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.01118951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00103933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00082347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00492839 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.