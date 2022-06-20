ZClassic Price Tops $0.0271 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $251,451.90 and $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00326238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00082478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

