SuperRare (RARE) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

SuperRare (RARE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,827.40 or 0.99888087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00123304 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.