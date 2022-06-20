Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after buying an additional 491,582 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after buying an additional 357,828 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

