Medifast, Inc. (MED) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

Medifast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medifast to earn $19.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $177.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. Medifast has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $295.38.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

