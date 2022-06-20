Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

