Murphy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,728,000. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 11,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.