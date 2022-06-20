Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 105,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

