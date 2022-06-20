Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $205.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.72. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $201.06 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

