Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $337.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

