Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFEB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28.

