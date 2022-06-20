Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,184 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $434,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $54.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

