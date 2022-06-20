Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.31 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

