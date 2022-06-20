iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,630 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

