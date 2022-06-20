Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,971,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

