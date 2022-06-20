Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $47.50 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

