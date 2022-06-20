Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $275.38 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day moving average is $331.77. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

