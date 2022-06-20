ACG Wealth Sells 250 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $42.69 on Monday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.