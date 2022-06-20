ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $200.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day moving average is $219.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

