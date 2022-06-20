ACG Wealth Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 47.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 82,705 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

