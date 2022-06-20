ACG Wealth Sells 32,965 Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,965 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Citizens were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Citizens by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Citizens Holding has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Citizens (Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.