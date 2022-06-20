ACG Wealth Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

