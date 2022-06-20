ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 4,780 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $88.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.25. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

