Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
