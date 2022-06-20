Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

OTIS stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.