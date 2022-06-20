Bath Savings Trust Co Has $352,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.