ACG Wealth Sells 2,879 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

