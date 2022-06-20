ACG Wealth Has $465,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after buying an additional 893,595 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 667,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 645,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 560,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 513,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

