Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period.

Get Saba Closed-End Funds ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS CEFS opened at $17.03 on Monday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.