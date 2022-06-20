ACG Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,561,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,705,000 after buying an additional 251,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 164,648 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $24.50 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

