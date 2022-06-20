SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $2.08 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

Shares of TSLA opened at $650.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $608.88 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $808.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $907.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.