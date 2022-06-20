SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

BATS:FDEC opened at $29.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

