SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 577 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.
Shares of IGV stock opened at $262.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.70 and a 200 day moving average of $333.16. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.